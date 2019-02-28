Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Blakeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Blakeley

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Blakeley Notice
BLAKELEY Marilyn Suddenly, at home, on
6th February, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Ray, dearly loved Mum of Richard, Sharron and Mandy and loved mother-in-law. Adored Grandma of Paul, Laura and Nathan, Great-grandma
to Alfie and Teddie.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 9:30am.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the crematorium to the benefit of
the British Heart Foundation
and the Stroke Association.
For further details contact
Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.