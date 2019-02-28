|
BLAKELEY Marilyn Suddenly, at home, on
6th February, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Ray, dearly loved Mum of Richard, Sharron and Mandy and loved mother-in-law. Adored Grandma of Paul, Laura and Nathan, Great-grandma
to Alfie and Teddie.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 9:30am.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the crematorium to the benefit of
the British Heart Foundation
and the Stroke Association.
For further details contact
Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
