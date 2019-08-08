|
|
|
Windle Margaret Elizabeth On 25th July 2019, in hospital,
of Dewsbury, aged 78 years, Margaret, beloved wife of the
late Dennis, much loved mum
of Jeannette and Ian,
dear mother in law of Adrian, loving grandma of
Sophie & Damian, Jack & Becca and proud great grandma
of Harry and Grace.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday 20th August 2019
at 2.15pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Margaret may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of
The Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019