|
|
|
Wedderburn Margaret
(nee Harwood) Passed away peacefully on
the 4th July 2019 at home in Heckmondwike, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Jack, treasured mum of Marlene, Stephen, Michael and Debbie, mother-in-law of Tony,
Michelle, Jenny and Jon,
a very much loved grandma
and great-grandma will be
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 at
Christ Church, Liversedge at
11.00 am followed by burial at Clough Lane Cemetery.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019