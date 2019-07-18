Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00
Christ Church
Liversedge
Wedderburn Margaret
(nee Harwood) Passed away peacefully on
the 4th July 2019 at home in Heckmondwike, aged 89 years.

Loving wife of the late Jack, treasured mum of Marlene, Stephen, Michael and Debbie, mother-in-law of Tony,
Michelle, Jenny and Jon,
a very much loved grandma
and great-grandma will be
missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 at
Christ Church, Liversedge at
11.00 am followed by burial at Clough Lane Cemetery.
Friends please accept
this intimation.

Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019
