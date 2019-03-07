Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Watson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Watson

Notice WATSON Margaret David, Caroline and George would like to convey their most grateful thanks to all relatives,

many friends, neighbours and former business associates for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of Dementia UK and

The Priestley Care Home received following the sad loss of Margaret.

Sincere thanks to the staff of Eden Court, Birkenshaw for their care of Margaret in the last few days and special thanks to all the staff of the Priestley Care Home, Birstall for their care and friendship over the last 2 years.

To Fr Eamonn Hegarty for his visit, prayers and comfort at this sad time to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd., for their support with the funeral arrangements.

Finally, a note of thanks to everyone who attended the service, this was much appreciated.