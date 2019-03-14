|
|
|
SENIOR Margaret
1927 - 2019 Peacefully on Thursday
7th March 2019 at
Hopton Cottage Care Home,
Mirfield, formerly of
West Royd Avenue, Mirfield,
aged 91, Margaret,
dearly loved wife of the late Dennis,
much loved mother of Sarah and
a loving grandma of
Elizabeth and Charlotte.
"Margaret will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for
Margaret's life will take place on
Friday 29th March 2019 at
Huddersfield Crematorium
at 10.30 am. Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu,
if so desired for the benefit of
Breast Cancer Now &
Breast Cancer Care may be left
in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online
at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Deceased will be resting at
Richard Fearnley Independent
Funeral Directors -
Private Chapel of Repose,
745, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
Tel: 01924 494435 for all enquiries.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More