Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:15
St. Andrew's Methodist Church
Liversedge
Scaife (nee Padgett)
Margaret Passed away Sunday
30th June 2019 aged 83 years.
Devoted wife of the late Charles Robert Scaife CBE;JP;OLM
and a loving mother, grandma,
great grandma, sister and friend.
The funeral service will take place at St. Andrew's Methodist Church, Liversedge WF15 6EF on Wednesday 17th July at 12.15pm and will be followed by burial at Liversedge Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, however if desired donations in lieu will be appreciated for Royal British Legion Spenborough Branch for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
