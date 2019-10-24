|
Riley Margaret 13th October, peacefully in Lydgate Lodge Residential Home, of Batley, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Granville, much loved mother of David, beloved sister of Fred & Julie, also a devoted auntie.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 12:20 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Kingdom Hall, Morley.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019