Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Riley

Notice Condolences

Margaret Riley Notice
Riley Margaret 13th October, peacefully in Lydgate Lodge Residential Home, of Batley, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Granville, much loved mother of David, beloved sister of Fred & Julie, also a devoted auntie.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 12:20 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Kingdom Hall, Morley.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.