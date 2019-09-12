Home

PYGOTT Margaret
(Maggie) In loving memory of Mam,
one year since you left us, on
14th September 2018.
We thought of you today, but that is nothing new, we thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, all we have are memories and your picture frame. Your memory is a keepsake, which will never part, you'll never be forgotten, because you are always safe in our hearts.
Your two loving daughters, Pat and Mandy and two sons Brandon and Gordon xxx Rest in peace.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019
