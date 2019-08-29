Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30
Butterfield House Private Chapel of Rest
Bradford Road
Rawfolds, Cleckheaton
Margaret Peel Notice
Peel Margaret
(nee Heaton) At Bradford Royal Infirmary on the 15th August 2019 aged 97 years and formerly of Saint Peg Lane, Cleckheaton.
The beloved wife
of the late Kenneth.
Dearly loved mum of Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of Graham.
A much loved grandma of Shelley, great grandma to Ty.
The funeral service will take place at Butterfield House Private Chapel of Rest, Bradford Road, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton BD19 5LT on Tuesday 3rd September at 11.30am.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Dementia UK for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019
