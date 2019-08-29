|
|
|
Peel Margaret
(nee Heaton) At Bradford Royal Infirmary on the 15th August 2019 aged 97 years and formerly of Saint Peg Lane, Cleckheaton.
The beloved wife
of the late Kenneth.
Dearly loved mum of Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of Graham.
A much loved grandma of Shelley, great grandma to Ty.
The funeral service will take place at Butterfield House Private Chapel of Rest, Bradford Road, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton BD19 5LT on Tuesday 3rd September at 11.30am.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Dementia UK for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019