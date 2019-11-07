|
|
|
PEARSON MARGARET Ian, Kevin and families would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations
for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation
received following the
sad loss of Margaret.
Sincere thanks to the staff
of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
the ambulance service and
staff of Mirfield Health Centre
for their care.
Also to Mr Ian Grange for his visit
and words of comfort at this time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019