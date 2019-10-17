|
PEARSON Nee HALSTEAD
MARGARET On 4th October 2019,
in hospital, of Mirfield,
aged 86 years, Margaret,
beloved wife of the late Eric,
much loved mum of Ian and Kevin, dear mother in law
of Sue and Helen,
loving grandma of
Jonathan, Daniel, Effie and Jem,
a dear sister, auntie
and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 1st November 2019
at 12:30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium,
family flowers only,
donations in memory of Margaret may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019