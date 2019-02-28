Home

In Loving Memory
of my beautiful Wife
Margaret Elaine Mitchell
Fondly known as
"Emma" Four years have passed since
my beautiful wife was taken.
As time has passed, I thought
my loss would get easier,
How wrong were my thoughts
when you really love someone,
I have found out much to
my sorrow life doesn't get
much easier,
All I know you will be loved
and cherished forever.
Your ever loving husband Brian
x x x

Mum you are forever in our hearts,
loved and remembered.
Paula and Steve
x x x
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
