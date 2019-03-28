Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00
St Mary's RC Church
Batley
Margaret Mennell Notice
MENNELL Margaret Peacefully, on the 22nd March at Pinderfields Hospital, Margaret, aged 85 years of Batley.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mum of Gerard and Margaret, devoted grandma of Gemma, Paul and Katie, and loving great grandma and auntie. Funeral service will take place on Monday 8th April, 10am at
St Mary's RC Church, Batley followed by interment at
Batley Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
