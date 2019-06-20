|
|
|
MATHER Margaret Mr George Mather, Simon, Gaynor, Gordon and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the Cats Protection League received following
the sad loss of a loving wife,
mum and nana.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Pinderfields Hospital, the ambulance service, Dr Goodwin and staff of Undercliffe Surgery for their care and attention.
Also to Rev John Santry for his visit, thoughtful support and comfort at the funeral service and to the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
