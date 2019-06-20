Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mather

Notice

Margaret Mather Notice
MATHER Margaret Mr George Mather, Simon, Gaynor, Gordon and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the Cats Protection League received following
the sad loss of a loving wife,
mum and nana.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Pinderfields Hospital, the ambulance service, Dr Goodwin and staff of Undercliffe Surgery for their care and attention.
Also to Rev John Santry for his visit, thoughtful support and comfort at the funeral service and to the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.