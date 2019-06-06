|
|
|
Mather nee Blakeley
Margaret Yvonne On 25th May 2019,
in hospital, of Stonebank Cottage, Dewsbury, aged 80 years, Margaret,
deeply loved wife of George,
loving mum of Simon and Gaynor, dear mother in law of Gordon and precious nana of Bella and Teddy.
Funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019 at 2.20pm followed by refreshments at The Lakeside Restaurant Ponderosa.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Margaret may be placed in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of Cats Protection.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
