Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30
Gorleston Crematorium
Margaret Ineson

Margaret Ineson Notice
Ineson Margaret Formerly of Birstall, passed away on October 4th 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry. Much loved Mum and Grandma. Funeral service at
Gorleston Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
for Sandra Chapman Centre - cheques to be made payable to JPUH NHS Foundation Trust.
Any enquiries or donations c/o Arthur Jary & Sons Ltd, Gorleston, Gt Yarmouth, NR31 6RR or on 01493 662389.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019
