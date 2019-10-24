Home

Margaret Heaton

Notice Condolences

Margaret Heaton Notice
Heaton Nee French
Margaret On 14th October 2019, peacefully
at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Liversedge, aged 81 years,
Margaret, beloved wife of James,
much loved mum of Russell, Stephen, Nigel, Sharon and Donna, a very dear mother-in-law, cherished grandma and
great-grandma.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels
RC Church, Batley on
Monday 28th October 2019 at 10am, followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
by the funeral directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of St Mary's Church Fund.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
