Haley Margaret
née Reid
formerly Briggs Peacefully on the 15th March 2019 at Kirkwood Hospice, Margaret, aged 74 years of Gomersal.
The dearly loved mum of Anne
and Jane. Also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma,
great grandma, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 5th April at 10.30am. Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Kirkwood Hospice for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
