FISHER Margaret
(Nee SMITHSON) On Monday, September 23rd, formerly of Smallwood Road,
aged 91 years.
Peacefully at Ashworth Grange Care Home.
Margaret, beloved wife of the late Fred, loving mother of Tony and Steven and a loving and much loved grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at The Funeral Home of Eric F. Box Funeral Directors, Bradford Road, Dewsbury on Thursday, October 3rd at 1.15pm followed by interment in Dewsbury Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Margaret for N.S.P.C.C. may be made
at the service.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019