|
|
|
DEVINE Margaret
(née Shires) On 31st May 2019, peacefully at Fieldhead Park Care Home, Margaret aged 93 years
formerly of Mirfield and Dewsbury.
Beloved Wife of the late Dick, much loved and loving Mother of Kathleen, Stephen, Tony and Paula, dear Mother-In-Law also a cherished Grandma and
Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between the and the British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home, Mirfield. Tel: 01924 492219
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium and bright clothing to be worn.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
Read More