COWAN Nee WARBURTON
MARGARET On 26th November 2019, peacefully in her sleep
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill Lees, of Walker Street Complex,
aged 84 years, Margaret,
much loved wife of the late John, loving mother and grandmother, beloved sister and auntie.
A service of thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will be held at the Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury on Monday 16th December 2019
at 2pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation
and meet at the church.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019
