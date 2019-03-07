Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Chappell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Chappell

Notice CHAPPELL Margaret Pamela, Jeffrey and Anne would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and former neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of the Happy Memories Group received following the sad loss of Margaret. Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Eightlands Surgery and all the staff of York House Care Home for their kindness and care and to Fr Patrick Mungovin for his comforting words and Mass. Finally to Helen, Judith and staff for all their help and support throughout. Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices