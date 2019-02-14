|
CHAPPELL (née Doyle)
Margaret On 5th February 2019,
peacefully at
York House Care Home,
formerly of Eightlands, Dewsbury,
aged 89 years, Margaret,
beloved wife of the late Jeffrey,
much loved mum of
Pamela, Jeffrey and Anne,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, nana
and great nana.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at Our Lady & St Paulinus
R C Church on Wednesday
27th February at 12.30pm
followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided or
sent to George Brooke Ltd for
the benefit of the
Happy Memories Group.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
