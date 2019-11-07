Home

CASSON Margaret Rose Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Pinderfields Hospital on
Monday 4th November,
aged 84 years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dearly loved Mum of the late Jean and of Anne, John, Janet,
Joyce and Diane.
Adored Nan and crazy Nan.
Dear friend to Tom,
who will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Margaret's
life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 13th November
at 11:30am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations will be received at the crematorium to benefit the
British Lung Foundation.
For further information contact Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike tel. 01924 401 143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
