BENTLEY Margaret Beryl On 28th October 2019,
passed away peacefully at
Priestley Care Home, Birstall,
aged 92 years.
A dearly beloved sister
of the late Mildred Heron and a much loved aunt to Bernadette, Terry and Nicholas.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Birstall on Tuesday 19th November at 12 noon, prior to a committal service at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
