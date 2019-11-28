Home

Allerton Maureen Beverley and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives especially Margaret and Barry, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence, donations for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research received following the sad loss of Maureen.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Eightlands Surgery, district nurses and the Marie Curie Nurses for their care and attention and to Fr Jonathan Hart for his comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith Brooke and her team at George Brooke Ltd for compassionate, caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
