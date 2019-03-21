Pinder Malcolm

(27.1.1944) Died suddenly on

Sunday 10th March 2019

with his wife by his side.

Chairman of Presspahn Ltd,

Chair of Governors at Heckmondwike Grammar School and Competitor at

Harewood Hillclimb for many years with his sons.



The beloved husband of Sandra, treasured dad of Matthew and Daniel, loved by his daughter in laws Clair and Francesca,

adoring grandad of Alfie and Zac, treasured brother of

Thomas and the late Margaret,

a dear Brother in law,

respected Uncle and a

good friend and advisor to

many in his life.

Funeral service will be held at Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton on Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm, followed by a buffet and refreshments at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.

As Malcolm had a dislike

for black ties, it would be appreciated if gentlemen could

please wear a splash of colour. Family flowers only please, any donations to

Children With Cancer UK which was something Malcolm had supported for many years.



Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Heckmondwike

Tel. 01924 401143.

Will friends please meet at the Church. Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019