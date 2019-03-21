|
Pinder Malcolm
(27.1.1944) Died suddenly on
Sunday 10th March 2019
with his wife by his side.
Chairman of Presspahn Ltd,
Chair of Governors at Heckmondwike Grammar School and Competitor at
Harewood Hillclimb for many years with his sons.
The beloved husband of Sandra, treasured dad of Matthew and Daniel, loved by his daughter in laws Clair and Francesca,
adoring grandad of Alfie and Zac, treasured brother of
Thomas and the late Margaret,
a dear Brother in law,
respected Uncle and a
good friend and advisor to
many in his life.
Funeral service will be held at Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton on Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm, followed by a buffet and refreshments at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.
As Malcolm had a dislike
for black ties, it would be appreciated if gentlemen could
please wear a splash of colour. Family flowers only please, any donations to
Children With Cancer UK which was something Malcolm had supported for many years.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Heckmondwike
Tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please meet at the Church.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
