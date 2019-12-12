Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Jenkins

Notice

Malcolm Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Malcolm Rita and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their turnout for Malcolm, it was a great comfort to the family. Thanks for the many messages of condolence and donations for the Premature Baby Unit at Pinderfields Hospital. A big thank you to all at Earlsheaton Medical Centre for all the care they showed Malcolm, thanks to Martyn Jones for his comforting words and prayers and finally to Andrew and staff at Eric F.Box Funeral Directors for their help and efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -