JENKINS Malcolm Rita and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their turnout for Malcolm, it was a great comfort to the family. Thanks for the many messages of condolence and donations for the Premature Baby Unit at Pinderfields Hospital. A big thank you to all at Earlsheaton Medical Centre for all the care they showed Malcolm, thanks to Martyn Jones for his comforting words and prayers and finally to Andrew and staff at Eric F.Box Funeral Directors for their help and efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019