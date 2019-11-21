Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
13:15
Dewsbury Crematorium
Jenkins Malcolm On 17th November 2019,
peacefully surrounded by family at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 82.
The much loved and loving husband of Rita, dearly loved dad of Mandy, Darren and Jason, father-in-law of Brian, Lynne and Lorraine, devoted grandad
and great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December at 1.15pm
at Dewsbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome
to be given to
Pinderfields Neonatal Unit.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
