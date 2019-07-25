|
|
|
Ellis Malcolm On 19th July, 2019, passed away peacefully at home with family.
Husband of the late Valerie, from Dewsbury and formerly of The Ship Inn, Stanley Ferry also Hanging Heaton Golf Club.
Loving dad to Louise and Julian, devoted grandpa to Nikki, Daniel, George and Max and great grandpa to Isaac and Phoebe.
Service and committal to take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 1 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marie Curie.
Any enquiries contact
G Steele & Son, Ossett
01924 273285.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019