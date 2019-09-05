|
|
|
Gostelow Mabel On Friday, August 30th,
of Mirfield, aged 96 years.
Peacefully at her
daughter's residence.
Mabel,
beloved wife of the late David,
loving mum of
Carol, Keith, Margaret, Patricia,
Andrew and the late Martin,
mother-in-law of
Michael, Loretta, Brian,
Ronnie and June
and a loving and much loved
nana, great nana and
great great nana.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium
on Monday, September 16th
at 1.15pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Mabel
for the benefit of
The Alzheimer's Society
may be made on leaving
the service
or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019