Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
13:30
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
Notice Condolences

Mabel Driver Notice
DRIVER (née Sarginson)
Mabel Peacefully on
27th June 2019,
in Dewsbury District Hospital,
of Birstall, aged 95 years,
Mabel beloved wife
of the late Ernest,
much loved mum of Peter & Susan,
dear mother-in-law of Diane & Ian,
grandma of Melanie & Michael
and great-grandma of Lucas,
Kaiden, Madison, Imogen & Leah.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
on Monday 15th July at 1.40pm,
friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
