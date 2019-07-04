|
|
|
DRIVER (née Sarginson)
Mabel Peacefully on
27th June 2019,
in Dewsbury District Hospital,
of Birstall, aged 95 years,
Mabel beloved wife
of the late Ernest,
much loved mum of Peter & Susan,
dear mother-in-law of Diane & Ian,
grandma of Melanie & Michael
and great-grandma of Lucas,
Kaiden, Madison, Imogen & Leah.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
on Monday 15th July at 1.40pm,
friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019