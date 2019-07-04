|
COOK née Walker
Lynn On 27th June 2019,
peacefully at her home in Wakefield, aged 69 years, Lynn,
beloved wife of Brian,
loving and much-loved mum
of Naomi and Fiona, a dear
mother-in-law and nanna.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 10:30am.
Friends please accept
this intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied by the funeral directors George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019