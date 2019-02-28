|
PERRY Lyndon Garth
(Jim) On 16th February 2019
at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home,
Mirfield, aged 93.
Widow, dad, grandad,
great-grandad and
a very dear friend.
He is much loved,
cherished and sadly missed.
The funeral will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 25th March 2019
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations may be given in
memory of Jim to the
Salvation Army, c/o
George Brooke Ltd,
14 Sharp Street Dewsbury,
WF13 1QZ, Tel 01924-454476.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
