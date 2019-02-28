Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyndon Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyndon Perry

Notice Condolences

Lyndon Perry Notice
PERRY Lyndon Garth
(Jim) On 16th February 2019
at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home,
Mirfield, aged 93.

Widow, dad, grandad,
great-grandad and
a very dear friend.
He is much loved,
cherished and sadly missed.

The funeral will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 25th March 2019
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations may be given in
memory of Jim to the
Salvation Army, c/o
George Brooke Ltd,
14 Sharp Street Dewsbury,
WF13 1QZ, Tel 01924-454476.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.