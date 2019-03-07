|
|
|
SMITHSON (Formerly Judge,
née Trainer)
Lucy Patricia On 25th February 2019,
peacefully in hospital, and of Hanging Heaton, Batley, aged 85 years, Pat, much loved mum of the late Michael, dearly loved partner of the late Geoffrey Wilkinson,
a beloved sister, auntie,
mother-in-law and grandma. Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 11.30am. Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Help for Heroes.
In memory of Pat please
wear a touch of lilac.
R.I.P
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More