HARTER LIZ The family of Liz Harter would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Unique & Church Funds received following their recent sad bereavement.
Thanks to the doctors and staff of Calder View Surgery, District Hospital, Dewsbury, the ambulance service and community services for their care, also to Fr Jonathan Hart for his visits, words of comfort and Mass celebration. Finally to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019