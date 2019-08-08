Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel Allen

Notice Condolences

Lionel Allen Notice
ALLEN Lionel Peacefully at home on the 25th July 2019, Lionel aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, loving dad of Janet and David, dearly loved grandad of Natalie, Vanessa, Richard,
Hayley and Lorna,
also a dear great grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th August at Huddersfield Crematorium at 10:30am. Family flowers only please with any kind donations in lieu to the benefit of the COPD Foundation for which a plate will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Mirfield, Tel: 01924 492219.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.