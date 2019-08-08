|
ALLEN Lionel Peacefully at home on the 25th July 2019, Lionel aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, loving dad of Janet and David, dearly loved grandad of Natalie, Vanessa, Richard,
Hayley and Lorna,
also a dear great grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th August at Huddersfield Crematorium at 10:30am. Family flowers only please with any kind donations in lieu to the benefit of the COPD Foundation for which a plate will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Mirfield, Tel: 01924 492219.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019