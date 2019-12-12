Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Saltmarshe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Saltmarshe

Notice Condolences

Linda Saltmarshe Notice
Saltmarshe (nee Silvester)
Linda Caroline On 9th December 2019, peacefully at home, aged 69 years,
Linda, beloved partner of Roger, loving and much loved Mum
of David and Catherine,
Mother in Law of Claire and Jonathan and Granny of Anya, Benjamin, Laila and Joshua.
Dearly loved Sister,
Sister in Law and Auntie.

Funeral service will be held at Christ the King Church, Battyeford, on Monday 23rd December 2019, at 10am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 11.15am. Friends and family
please accept this intimation
and meet at the church.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be placed on the plates in church for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice and Scleroderma &
Raynaud's UK (SRUK)
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -