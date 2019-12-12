|
|
|
Saltmarshe (nee Silvester)
Linda Caroline On 9th December 2019, peacefully at home, aged 69 years,
Linda, beloved partner of Roger, loving and much loved Mum
of David and Catherine,
Mother in Law of Claire and Jonathan and Granny of Anya, Benjamin, Laila and Joshua.
Dearly loved Sister,
Sister in Law and Auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Christ the King Church, Battyeford, on Monday 23rd December 2019, at 10am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 11.15am. Friends and family
please accept this intimation
and meet at the church.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be placed on the plates in church for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice and Scleroderma &
Raynaud's UK (SRUK)
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019