GREENBANK nee Glew
Linda May On 20th September 2019,
peacefully at home, Mirfield,
formerly of Dewsbury,
aged 69 years, Linda,
much loved wife of John,
dearly loved mum of
Lucy and Daniel, remembered
with great affection by Keith,
Ann, Jessica, Sophie, Rosie
and her mother-in-law Barbara.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October 2019
at 10.30am.
Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided by
the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the
benefit of Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019