|
|
|
Hutchinson Lilian In loving memory of Lilian,
Ten years since you left us on 18th August, 2009.
We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
All we have are memories and your picture in a frame,
Your memory is a keepsake,
Which we'll never part,
You'll never be forgotten,
Cos you are always safe in our hearts.
Your 11 daughters and 4 sons,
33 grandchildren,
39 great grandchildren and
18 great great grandchildren.
xxx
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019