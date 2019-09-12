|
|
|
Bradby Lilian On September 4th 2019
Passed away peacefully at home, Lilian aged 92 years of Liversedge.
Beloved Wife of the late
Bernard Owen, Loving mother of Charles Bradby, grandmother of Sarah, Lucy and Matthew and great grandmother of Abigail, Emily, Liam , Charlie, Owen,
Olivia, Jacob, Willow, Aiden,
Evie and Molly.
Loved and missed always.
Service and cremation
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday, September 17th
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Kirkwood hospice for which
a plate will be available.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019