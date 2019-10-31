Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:15
York Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Tempest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Tempest

Notice Condolences

Lesley Tempest Notice
Tempest Lesley Passed away peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary aged 75 years. Treasured wife to Malcolm,
much loved sister to Rod and Julie and cherished auntie to Traci,
Nick, Andy and Mark, great auntie to Ash, Steph, Athena and Ollie. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on
Thursday, November 14th at 12.20pm, family flowers only please, a plate will be provided for donations to support
Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries contact
Hayley Owen Funeral Director
01904 792525.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -