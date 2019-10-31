|
Tempest Lesley Passed away peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary aged 75 years. Treasured wife to Malcolm,
much loved sister to Rod and Julie and cherished auntie to Traci,
Nick, Andy and Mark, great auntie to Ash, Steph, Athena and Ollie. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on
Thursday, November 14th at 12.20pm, family flowers only please, a plate will be provided for donations to support
Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries contact
Hayley Owen Funeral Director
01904 792525.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019