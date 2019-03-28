|
GETTINGS Kevin John Karen and family
would like to convey their
most sincere thanks to all
family and friends for their
kind expressions of sympathy
received following the sad loss
of Kevin and for the generous
donations received for the
benefit of Cancer Research.
Thanks also to:
Susan and Marshall
for their support during
this difficult time.
Mary Gaskell for her
compassionate and
comforting words
at the funeral service.
Cheryl at the Ravens Wharfe Hotel
for her kind hospitality.
Edward at
Eric F Box Funeral Directors
for his support and efficient
funeral arrangements
and by providing us with their
wonderful chapel for the service.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
