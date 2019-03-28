Resources More Obituaries for Kevin Gettings Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kevin Gettings

Notice GETTINGS Kevin John Karen and family

would like to convey their

most sincere thanks to all

family and friends for their

kind expressions of sympathy

received following the sad loss

of Kevin and for the generous

donations received for the

benefit of Cancer Research.



Thanks also to:



Susan and Marshall

for their support during

this difficult time.



Mary Gaskell for her

compassionate and

comforting words

at the funeral service.



Cheryl at the Ravens Wharfe Hotel

for her kind hospitality.



Edward at

Eric F Box Funeral Directors

for his support and efficient

funeral arrangements

and by providing us with their

wonderful chapel for the service. Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices