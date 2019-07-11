|
|
|
Spendler Kenneth On 4th July 2019, in hospital,
aged 83 years, Ken,
beloved husband of the late Jean,
dearly loved dad of Susan,
Sharon and Mark, dear
father in law of Julian and Debbie,
loving grandad of Dean,
Gavin, Amy, Leanne, Sam,
Jonny and Chantelle,
very dear great-grandad,
uncle and friend to so many.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1pm. Friends and family are most welcome to attend the service, following the ceremony refreshments will be served at
The Wellington Pub, Dewsbury.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Kenneth may be placed in the collection box provided at the crematorium for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019