Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Sewell

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Sewell Notice
Sewell Kenneth On November 1st 2019.
Peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Kenneth aged 83 years of Cleckheaton.
Beloved Husband of the late Ann,
dearly loved Dad of Diane,
Philip and the late Janet,
also a much loved Father in Law,
Grandad, Grandad Great
and Brother in Law.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday November 18th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Guide Dogs for which
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -