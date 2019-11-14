|
|
|
Sewell Kenneth On November 1st 2019.
Peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Kenneth aged 83 years of Cleckheaton.
Beloved Husband of the late Ann,
dearly loved Dad of Diane,
Philip and the late Janet,
also a much loved Father in Law,
Grandad, Grandad Great
and Brother in Law.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday November 18th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Guide Dogs for which
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019