MORTIMER Kenneth Spencer On 15th September 2019 passed away peacefully at home, Kenneth aged 86 years of Lightcliffe and formerly of Cleckheaton.
Dearly loved husband of Mona,
dad of Philip, Anne and Jill, grandad of Daniel, Stephen, Jason and Sophie and great grandad to Lexi, Neave and Harper.
A service will be held on
Monday 30th September at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service,
Tel 01484 720811
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019