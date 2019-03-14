Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Brooke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Brooke

Notice BROOKE Kenneth Elaine and family would like to express their gratitude to all friends and family for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of The Macular Society received following the sad loss of a loving dad and grandad, Kenneth.

Our deepest thanks to Andy Dolton for the most comforting service, also to Tony and Susan Gray, Sheila, Mary, Eunice and Mick at Birstall Community Church.

Gratitude to Caroline and her team at the Flower Shop, Batley for the most beautiful flowers and to Debra and Jimmy, the Committee and staff at Birstall Nash for their superb catering and hospitality. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the A&E department and gate 41 at Pinderfields Hospital for their considerate care.

Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Priestly Care Home, Birstall for their utmost, professional care given to Kenneth and also to the Locala team.

Finally special thanks to Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for their exceptional caring funeral arrangements. Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019