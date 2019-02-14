|
|
|
BROOKE KENNETH
"Ken" 01.03.1926 - 05.02.2019
Passed away peacefully
with Elaine by his side,
following a short illness in
hospital on Tuesday
5th February 2019
with bravery, courage and dignity.
Reunited with his
darling wife Marion.
An ever-loving dad to Elaine
and a dear father-in-law to Adrian.
Loving step dad to Margaret
and the late Stanley and
adopted dad to Julie.
Devoted grandad to many,
especially Jay, Beth and
great grandson Austin,
also great grandad and
great great grandad.
Much loved uncle to Alan,
Jean, Linda and Diane and
a wonderful friend to many.
Family and friends please
accept this intimation to celebrate
Kenneth's life at Birstall
Community Church, Smithies Lane
with a service of thanksgiving on
Tuesday 12th March 2019 at
11:30am followed by committal
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of the
Macular Society.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924-454476.
"Fly free like a song bird Daddy"
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
