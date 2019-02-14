BROOKE KENNETH

"Ken" 01.03.1926 - 05.02.2019

Passed away peacefully

with Elaine by his side,

following a short illness in

hospital on Tuesday

5th February 2019

with bravery, courage and dignity.



Reunited with his

darling wife Marion.

An ever-loving dad to Elaine

and a dear father-in-law to Adrian.

Loving step dad to Margaret

and the late Stanley and

adopted dad to Julie.

Devoted grandad to many,

especially Jay, Beth and

great grandson Austin,

also great grandad and

great great grandad.

Much loved uncle to Alan,

Jean, Linda and Diane and

a wonderful friend to many.



Family and friends please

accept this intimation to celebrate

Kenneth's life at Birstall

Community Church, Smithies Lane

with a service of thanksgiving on

Tuesday 12th March 2019 at

11:30am followed by committal

at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium

at 12:30pm.



Family flowers only please,

donations in lieu may be placed

in the collection box provided

for the benefit of the

Macular Society.

Enquiries to

George Brooke Ltd

Tel 01924-454476.

"Fly free like a song bird Daddy"