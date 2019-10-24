Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30
Heckmondwike United Reformed Church
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Brayshaw Kenneth Peacefully in hospital on
11th October 2019 following a short illness. Kenneth aged 96 years
of Heckmondwike.
A much loved husband of the late Kathleen, loving dad of John, much loved grandad of Thomas and Lucy and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Heckmondwike United Reformed Church on
Tuesday 5th November at 11.30am and will be followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the Family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
