PRIEST Keith Of Quarry Hill, Horbury. Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 28th August 2019.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
a dearly loved father and grandfather.
Service at St Ignatius, Ossett at 1pm, 19th September followed by a committal at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations to Alzheimers Society and Wakefield Little Theatre gratefully received. There will be a donation box available on the day. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019
